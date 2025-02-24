MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 3,948 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJT opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

