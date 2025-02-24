Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 762.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $283.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.10.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

