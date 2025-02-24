Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 837 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC opened at $117.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.