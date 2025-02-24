Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,651,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $270.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.67 and its 200 day moving average is $267.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

