Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 56,258 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 193.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after buying an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,099 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.75 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

