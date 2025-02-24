Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $37.27 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 5.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.71% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $37,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,253 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

