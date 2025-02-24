Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $32.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

