Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

