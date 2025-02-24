Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

DFAT opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

