Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

