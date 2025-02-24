Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $20.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,882,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 606.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,189,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,993 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 896,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 273,150 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,296,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 285,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

