Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 511 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $103.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

