Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,435 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGEB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $44.83 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

