Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

