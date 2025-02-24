Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.81 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $161.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

