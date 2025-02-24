Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $40.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.