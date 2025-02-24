Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $211.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

