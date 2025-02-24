MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. MediaAlpha updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 676,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,730. The company has a market cap of $763.26 million, a PE ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.