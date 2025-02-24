MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MasTec by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 12,210.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 128,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTZ opened at $126.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

