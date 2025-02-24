MARA (MARA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect MARA to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MARA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. MARA has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,010,115. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,015 shares of company stock worth $2,237,086 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

