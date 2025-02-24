Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 798,101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,101 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 6.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $43,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

