Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 2,190 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after acquiring an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

