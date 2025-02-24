Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 1,444 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 191,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

