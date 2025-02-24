Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $358.97 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

