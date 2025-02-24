Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. 300,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 143,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
