Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. 300,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 143,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$140.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

