LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Zacks reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $34.84. 346,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,788. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 97.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

