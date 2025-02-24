Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 123,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE LOW opened at $238.93 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

