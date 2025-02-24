Loar (LOAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LOAR opened at $68.29 on Monday. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $2,285,179.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,110,093.96. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $9,765,156.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,865,327 shares in the company, valued at $313,748,592.59. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,706 shares of company stock worth $92,185,256 in the last ninety days.

LOAR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

