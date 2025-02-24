Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $582.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 15,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $255,131.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,947.96. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,600. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

