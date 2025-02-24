Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
