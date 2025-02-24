Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,596 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.05% of Enviri worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enviri by 111.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 259,606 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 344.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Down 4.2 %

Enviri stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $580.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.14. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

