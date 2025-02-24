Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $7.07 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.10% of AZEK worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91.

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,765 shares in the company, valued at $49,255,149.80. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,151. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.