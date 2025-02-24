Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 8,656 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.14% of YETI worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 655.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 508,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 441,516 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $7,702,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in YETI by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 855.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 183,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 164,404 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

