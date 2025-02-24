Laird Superfood (LSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Laird Superfood to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Shares of LSF stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. Laird Superfood has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

