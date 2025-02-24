Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 8.3% Following Weak Earnings

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92. 3,577,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,513,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,369.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at $536,817.84. This represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $320,427.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,236,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,218,475.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 451,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 308,409 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,097,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 395,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

