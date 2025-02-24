Kontoor Brands (KTB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $698.07 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

