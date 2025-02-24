KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of KLA worth $160,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $754.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $708.55 and a 200-day moving average of $715.96. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

