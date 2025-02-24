Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
