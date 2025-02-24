Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after acquiring an additional 261,564 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Owens Corning by 31.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,455,000 after acquiring an additional 197,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 113.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after acquiring an additional 424,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 4.0 %

OC opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $143.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $178.95.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

