Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,621,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,772,000 after buying an additional 90,250 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 88,491 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.0 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $178.72 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

