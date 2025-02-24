Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.