Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 155 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 189.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after acquiring an additional 749,003 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,129,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $115.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

