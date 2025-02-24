Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.14 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

