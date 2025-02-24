Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.09 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEX were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

IDEX Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $192.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day moving average is $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

