Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

KW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. 30,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

