Kelly O’Dwyer Buys 4,179 Shares of HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Kelly O’Dwyer acquired 4,179 shares of HMC Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.46 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of A$43,712.34 ($27,842.25).

HMC Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Get HMC Capital alerts:

HMC Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. HMC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About HMC Capital

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HMC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.