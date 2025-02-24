Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Price Target to $230.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 6.4 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $208.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,360.48. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

