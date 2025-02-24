Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Price Target to $230.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 6.4 %
Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $208.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
