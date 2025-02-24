KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 170662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.21.

KB Home Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. KB Home’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in KB Home by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

