JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

JEPQ opened at $57.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

