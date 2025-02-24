JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NU. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NU opened at $10.78 on Monday. NU has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after buying an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NU by 105.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $447,762,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

